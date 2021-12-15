Feds have arrested a man in Colorado for punching a cop during a Capitol riot on January 6th.

After being identified as a January 6 participant who struck a Capitol cop, a guy was arrested.

A warrant for the arrest of Avery Carter MacCracken of Telluride, Colorado, was issued on December 11. Six federal charges have been filed against him as a result of the attempted Capitol insurgency on January 6. Assaulting, resisting, or hindering certain officials with a hazardous weapon or inflicting physical injury is one of these offenses.

During the disturbances, MacCracken allegedly shoved at least two Capitol police officers, according to body camera evidence. He is also accused of hitting another cop and causing a cut to his eye as a result. According to local TV station Denver 7, another officer claimed MacCracken assaulted him in an unspecified manner.

A Telluride homeowner claimed to have recognized his face in surveillance footage and alerted Sheriff Bill Masters of San Miguel County, who confirmed the identity. Masters expressed his displeasure with MacCracken’s arrest in a statement.

“Those of us who have dealt with this career criminal know that he and the other clowns physically assaulted peace police who were attempting to protect our Republic,” he stated. In addition, Masters restated his willingness to assisting in the prosecution of individuals involved for the Capitol insurgency.

“It gives me great pleasure to see federal authorities continue to fulfill their responsibility and resolve to indict those who committed crimes during that sad period in American history,” he added.

In addition, MacCracken faces charges of physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds or buildings.

Over 700 people have been arrested as a result of their involvement in the Capitol uprising. Around 220 people have been charged with attacking police officers, including MacCracken.

According to his arrest complaint, MacCracken was captured Saturday near Telluride, where investigators claim he has lived for years, often living out of his car. According to the statement, Masters and local Chief Marshal Josh Comte saw MacCracken in Telluride wearing the identical outfits seen in Capitol photos.

MacCracken made his first appearance in federal court.