FedEx packages were dumped in an Alabama ravine at least six times, and the driver was fired.

According to the Associated Press, a FedEx Ground driver was dismissed after repeatedly throwing hundreds of packages into an Alabama gully.

According to Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon, a driver has been identified and questioned in connection with the discovery of up to 400 boxes in a ravine last Wednesday. Each package dumping is one instance of property theft against FedEx, according to local news station WIAT (CBS42).

“Investigators have found that the driver discarded at least six times, making FedEx the victim of six separate Theft of Property crimes,” Moon stated in a social media statement. “As of right now, we’re looking at roughly 450 individual victims, some of whom are in Blount County and others who aren’t, who are being investigated by detectives.” He also begged for patience from anybody who may have been affected, as the inquiry is still underway. “This will not be a simple or quick case to resolve,” the statement went on to say. “Once again, I appeal for residents’ patience as our detectives go through this matter.” FedEx has been helpful in the inquiry. After the employee was fired, the company, which is situated in Tennessee, issued a comment on the matter.

“We apologize for the difficulty this situation has created and appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to recover the packages,” the business added. “Recovered packages are given to their appropriate receivers whenever possible. In the event of a damaged cargo, we will make every attempt to reach an agreement with the affected shippers. Customers can trace their parcels at http://fedex.com as usual if they have issues regarding their shipments.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

About 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Birmingham sits the ravine. Moon said the discovery was located on private property near Hayden, a small hamlet in Blount County.

About 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Birmingham sits the ravine. Moon said the discovery was located on private property near Hayden, a small hamlet in Blount County.

According to the sheriff, deputies guarded the site after the discovery, and FedEx deployed multiple trucks and drivers from across the South to remove the goods. This surge of personnel, as well as other officers and people, came to recover the gifts on Thanksgiving, according to the Washington Newsday. On their Facebook page, the Blount County Sheriff's Office thanked everyone who helped with the Thanksgiving cleaning.