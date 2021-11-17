FedEx closes its Hong Kong facility and announces that California crews will pick up the slack.

FedEx announced Tuesday that it is closing its Hong Kong pilot base because to the COVID-19 outbreak, and that it will rely on California-based pilots to fill the void.

FedEx stated it had no choice but to shut down operations since Hong Kong’s draconian COVID laws have left “no clear timescale” for when life will return to normal in the megacity, according to an exclusive report from the South China Morning Post.

In a memo obtained by the Morning Post, FedEx System Chief Pilot Robin Sebasco said, “The decision to close the Hong Kong base reflects this constant evolution and is designed to provide a measure of stability to these team members, as there is no clear timeline when life may return to normal in Hong Kong.”

“The global business environment continues to evolve, and with the pandemic requirements in Hong Kong, FedEx has made the choice to close its Hong Kong crew base and redeploy its pilots,” the company said in a statement.

“FedEx will preserve its Hong Kong operations, which are critical to our Asia-Pacific and global networks,” the statement stated.

FedEx flights into Hong Kong International Airport will continue, although pilots will no longer be stationed in the city. The business claims that this will “enable [FedEx] to continue staffing our Hong Kong and Asia flights without being subject to Hong Kong entry restrictions.”

Flight crews now flying out of FedEx’s pilot base in Oakland, California, will pick up the Hong Kong pilots’ routes. However, this shift is unlikely to have an impact on the shipping giant’s supply chain in the United States.

FedEx made modifications in the beginning of 2021 in response to stronger lockdowns in Hong Kong, and this is not the first time the business has made changes this year.

The business announced that 180 pilots had been transferred from Asia to California, allowing them to avoid flight crew quarantine. The move, however, is unlikely to be permanent, according to FedEx.

In a statement, FedEx said, “This temporary relocation assures pilots can see their families as soon as they conclude a journey, not weeks later.” “It also means our Hong Kong-based crews are no longer needed.” This is a condensed version of the information.