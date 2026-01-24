Federal Officer’s Shooting of Minneapolis Man Fuels Protests and NBA Postponement

Minneapolis has once again become the epicenter of national attention after a federal immigration officer fatally shot a man during a law enforcement operation on January 24, 2026. The shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti sparked widespread protests, intense political rhetoric, and even led to the postponement of a Minnesota Timberwolves game, further escalating tensions in a city already fraught with civil unrest.

The incident occurred near 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue, marking the second fatal shooting by federal agents in just three weeks. As news of the death spread, protests erupted across the city. Demonstrators, undeterred by freezing temperatures of -6 degrees Celsius (21 degrees Fahrenheit), gathered outside key locations, including federal buildings, to demand accountability. The Minnesota National Guard was deployed to support local law enforcement in an attempt to maintain order amid growing confrontations.

Conflicting Accounts of the Shooting

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the victim, Alex Pretti, was a licensed gun owner and ICU nurse. Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed the identity of the deceased after initial reports withheld his name. The police chief indicated that Pretti’s only prior contact with law enforcement had been traffic-related, and details surrounding the fatal encounter remain sparse.

However, federal authorities painted a different picture. Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, claimed that federal officers were executing an operation as part of the Trump administration’s ongoing crackdown on immigration. She said that Pretti approached officers with a handgun and resisted arrest, forcing the officers to fire “defensive shots.” McLaughlin emphasized that the officer involved was an experienced Border Patrol agent.

Yet, bystander footage shared with local media contradicted this version of events. Video evidence appears to show Pretti on the ground surrounded by at least four officers, some of whom are seen striking him with an object before the fatal shots are fired. The footage also shows Pretti holding a phone but no visible weapon, raising questions about the necessity of force. The release of these videos ignited further protests, with many calling for greater transparency and accountability from federal authorities.

Protests and Political Fallout

The shooting quickly became a flashpoint for political clashes. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey demanded the withdrawal of federal agents from the city, arguing that their presence was exacerbating the violence. He called for a return to peace and safety, criticizing the actions of federal forces. Governor Tim Walz echoed these sentiments, accusing federal agents of obstructing local investigations. In a particularly tense exchange, Walz revealed that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had been denied access to the crime scene despite holding a judicial warrant.

Federal leaders, including President Donald Trump, responded sharply to the criticism. In a series of social media posts, Trump mocked the local leadership and blamed them for inciting unrest. Trump posted images of the alleged weapon recovered at the scene, questioning the absence of local police and accusing Minnesota’s officials of inflaming tensions.

The unrest reached a symbolic moment as the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Minnesota Timberwolves announced the postponement of their scheduled game against the Golden State Warriors. The game, originally set for January 24, was rescheduled for the following day to prioritize public safety. The decision to delay the game underscored the volatile situation gripping Minneapolis.

In the wake of the incident, many Minneapolis residents voiced their frustration, comparing the violence to previous incidents involving federal agents. “They’re killing my neighbors!” said one local, reflecting the anger felt by many in the community. Calls for greater scrutiny of immigration enforcement tactics, especially regarding the use of force by federal officers, have intensified. As the investigation into Pretti’s death continues, the city remains on edge, with growing demands for transparency and justice.

The situation in Minneapolis has become a national flashpoint, with local leaders, residents, and federal authorities all vying for control of the narrative. With tensions still high, the city’s residents await answers as the investigation moves forward.