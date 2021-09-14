Federal employees must be vaccinated by November 22nd, according to the US COVID-19 response.

All government employees must be immunized by November 22, according to the Biden administration.

As the Delta strain of COVID-19 continues to spread, Biden revealed a six-part plan to battle the virus. All firms with 100 or more employees must either demand the vaccine or subject them to weekly testing, according to the plan.

According to the latest edition of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index, a majority of Americans — including suburban voters — support vaccine mandates for federal employees and commercial enterprises. https://t.co/KUpuqBMW4b

As the number of infections among youngsters rises, the plan also calls for schools to remain open and for 300,000 educators to be vaccinated. Due to the Defense Production Act, testing will also rise.

Federal agencies should work “expeditiously so that their staff are fully vaccinated as soon as possible and no later than November 22,” according to a statement from the Biden administration.

The current 7-day moving average of COVID-19 cases is 136,558, down 12.7 percent from the previous 7-day average of 156,341 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, 62.7 percent of the US population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 53.4 percent having received all three doses.

ICUs are overflowing as a result of the recent rise in admissions, pushing Biden to adopt a tougher stance on immunizations and other preventative measures to stop the virus from spreading. According to the CDC, COVID-19 has a total of 2,842,496 new admissions, with a 7-day average of 11,754.

Biden also issued an executive order mandating contractors “doing business with the federal government” to be vaccinated as well.

The White House will issue fresh advice on what contractors must do and who is protected by Sept. 24.