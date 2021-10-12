Fed officials are undeterred by the poor September job report, signaling their commitment to November taper plans.

Despite a recent bad job report for September, the US Federal Reserve has indicated that it will begin tapering its asset purchase program in November.

The Fed’s Vice Chair Richard Clarida told the International Institute of Finance on Tuesday that he believes “the’substantial further progress’ threshold has more than been reached,” paving the way for the start of a Fed taper. He predicted that the asset acquisition program, which began in March 2020 to battle the COVID-19 epidemic, would be phased down by the middle of 2022.

Raphael Bostic, President of the Atlanta Fed, joined this assessment. In a Tuesday interview with the Financial Times, Bostic said he would be fine with a taper starting in November, and that “the sooner we get working on that, the better.” The Fed has spent the last month debating whether it would be fair to begin reducing its $120 billion per month asset purchases. Regional Fed chiefs predicted in August that the moment would soon come to start winding down the program.

They claimed that inflation has stayed above its 2% target due to significant demand pressure on supply chains that are hampered by ongoing bottlenecks that drive up costs. The COVID-19 Delta variation was a source of concern, but Fed officials claimed that the mutated strain had had no significant impact on their macroeconomic outlook.

On Oct. 1, new data from the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) showed that the Fed’s favored inflation indicator, the Personal Consumption and Expenditures (PCE), climbed 0.4 percent in August, bolstering this perspective. This increase means that inflation may be here to stay long into 2022, as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stated on September 29.

However, the September jobs report from the Department of Labor indicates that the economic recovery may take longer than expected. It found that only 194,000 jobs were added to the US economy in August, a statistic that was much lower than a poor August jobs report blamed on the Delta variation by President Joe Biden.

The Fed’s calculations have remained unchanged despite the issuance of a dismal jobs report. The weak numbers, according to Bostic of the Atlanta Fed, hide what he calls the economy’s fundamental strengths.

He stated that job openings are still plentiful and. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.