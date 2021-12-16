Feces were discovered on the walls of the baby’s room after an 18-month-old was discovered dead inside a Texas home.

After an 18-month-old toddler was discovered dead inside a home in Texas, his parents were jailed.

Inside the residence, two more youngsters were discovered living in unclean conditions.

After their two older children, ages 2 and 4, were discovered living in filthy conditions and showing indications of physical trauma, Erin Dennis, 23, and Daniel Dennis, 25, were charged with abandoning and endangering a child. The 18-month-old child’s cause of death is still unknown, but authorities suspect Erin and Daniel will face more charges in connection with his death, according to CBS19.

In a statement, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said, “This is a sad case and scenario.” “The formal autopsy report is still pending. However, I fully expect additional charges to be filed in the case of the youngest child’s death.” When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home after getting a complaint on Tuesday, they discovered 18-month-old David dead in his room.

The sheriff stated, “The mother indicated she arose Tuesday morning to play video games.” “She then went to check on the three kids and discovered the 18-month-old was dead.” David slept in the same room as his 2-year-old brother, but his 4-year-old daughter had her own bed. To protect their children from going out, the couple would lock them up in their beds, according to investigators. They also discovered that the children were being kept in deplorable conditions, according to KLTV 7.

The stink of feces and urine was intense in the girl’s room, which only had a little baby mattress in the corner. The walls of the room were also covered in feces with the handprints of a tiny child. There were additional excrement on the walls and filthy diapers on the floor in David and the 2-year-shared old’s bedroom. One of the cribs in the room was turned upside down, with the mattress on the floor, almost like a “cage,” according to officers. According to deputies, the room in which David was discovered dead was extremely hot, with a temperature of around 97 degrees Fahrenheit, while the toddler’s temperature was 103 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the mother, she turned on a space heater in the room because physicians suggested it would benefit David, who had weak circulation in his legs.

The press announcement claimed, “Inside the master bedroom, affiant spotted multiple guns hanging against the wall, unsecured.”

Erin also stated that she had checked on David the night before and that he appeared to be in perfect health. Apart from that, she thought he was normal.