‘Feasting boxes’ with everything you need for Christmas supper are being sold at a Liverpool venue.

Cooking Christmas dinner is a lot of labor, and it takes a lot of planning and preparation to make sure everything goes smoothly.

However, with its Christmas ‘feasting boxes,’ including everything you need for the big day, a Liverpool company is taking some of the stress out of it this year.

After a successful year last year, LEAF, which has locations on Bold Street, Smithdown Road, and in West Kirby, is supplying the boxes once more.

The LEAF Christmas At Home Feasting Boxes come with all the fixings you’d expect on December 25. Turkey wrapped in streaky bacon, pigs in blankets, homemade stuffing, roast goose fat potatoes, roasted Chantenay carrots, maple glazed piccolo parsnips, chestnut sprouts, mashed carrot and swede, cauliflower cheese, homemade gravy, and cranberry sauce are all included.

A four-person box costs £80, a six-person box costs £100, and an eight-person box costs £120. Additional sides, such as seitan nut roast, vegetable gravy, potatoes without goose fat, and more pigs in blankets, are available for purchase. The data was gathered from LEAF’s three locations.

Contact [email protected] or phone 0151 707 7747 to order a Christmas At Home box.

LEAF has also begun taking reservations for its three-course Christmas menu, which will be served from November 28 to December 20 and will cost £29.99 per person.