Fears that the system may collapse after the shutdown since 660,000 tests per day are required.

Following the proposed wholesale relaxation of Covid limits in England this month, a senior academic has warned that the UK’s test-and-trace system risks becoming overwhelmed.

According to Jon Deeks, a professor of biostatistics at the University of Birmingham, at least 660,000 PCR tests would be required each day to detect 100,000 daily infections this summer, which is the number predicted by Health Secretary Sajid Javid following the Government’s lifting of restrictions.

“The capacity of our testing system will be exceeded if we get to 100,000 cases every day,” Mr Deeks added, “particularly when we build in the recommendation for testing contacts.” “In addition, some labs, such as the turnkey lab here at the University of Birmingham, are being shut down.”

In the last week of June, positive tests in England increased by 71%, the highest level since early February.