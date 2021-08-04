Fears of’suspicious activities’ had armed cops encircling the property.

Last night, armed police surrounded a home due to concerns about “strange activities” inside.

During the dramatic scenes in New Ferry Bypass, Wirral shortly after 11 p.m., shocked locals turned to social media, with some claiming they were forced to stay inside their homes while armed officers surrounded a residence.

As armed policemen surrounded New Ferry Road and nearby Napier Road, neighbors stated they could see “police everywhere.”

Officers with shields were seen examining a property near shops, according to witnesses.

“They’re around the back of the shop and chippy, not letting anyone near,” one added. They have shields as well.”

“No one was permitted out of their houses” during the police searches, according to another.

Merseyside Police stated today that armed officers were dispatched in response to “reports of suspicious circumstances at a residence on New Ferry Road,” but that no one was inside and the incident was called off.

“We were called to complaints of suspicious circumstances at a residence on New Ferry Road in Wirral around 11.10pm yesterday night,” a spokesperson said (Tuesday).

“We arrived and conducted a thorough inspection of the property. There was no one present, and there were no concerns, therefore the incident was called off.”