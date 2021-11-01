Fears of security being jeopardized are growing as Border Patrol agents refuse to be vaccinated.

According to President Joe Biden’s “Path Out of the Pandemic” program, all government personnel, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents, must be completely vaccinated against the coronavirus by November 22.

Several employees in practically every agency have raised concerns about this regulation. Some government officials, on the other hand, are banding together to assist Border Patrol agents in avoiding the shot.

According to Border Report, Congressman Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) wrote a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday, requesting that he consider alternatives to enforcing the vaccine requirement on the CBP workforce. The letter was co-signed by 43 other lawmakers.

“Our Border Patrol men and women have worked diligently to manage the crisis at our southern border,” continues the letter. “They have been under a great deal of mental and physical strain this year in particular. With morale at an all-time low, this mandate will be the final straw for agents who can easily depart for other state and local law enforcement agencies or retire.” The letter went on to say that the hiring procedure for [Border Patrol] applicants takes “400 days” and that training at the Border Patrol Academy takes “almost 20 weeks.” Gonzales and the other congressmen are concerned that if the mandate causes a large flight of workers, Border Patrol will be unable to replace open jobs.

CBP reported that nearly 1.4 million migrants had been apprehended at the southwest border since Biden took office. Over 192,000 persons were encountered at the border in September 2021, compared to over 57,600 in 2020 and over 52,500 in 2019.

A considerable percentage of those attempting to cross the border come from the Northern Triangle of Central America, which includes El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. These three countries are among the Western Hemisphere’s poorest, afflicted by gang violence and environmental catastrophe linked to global warming. The COVID-19 pandemic has compounded these issues by raising economic concerns and giving local gangs more influence.

