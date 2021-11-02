Fears of a “terrible winter” as the number of rough sleepers in Liverpool grows.

As the harsh winter weather sets in, more rough sleepers are being observed on Liverpool’s streets, raising concerns.

As the temperatures drop and the winter weather hits, charities have raised the alarm after receiving reports of an increasing number of individuals camping down in the city center.

It’s a particularly disappointing sight for those working in the homelessness sector, especially after so much wonderful work was done during the pandemic to provide suitable and long-term housing for people through the “Everyone In” scheme.

However, the Papercup Project, a charity, reports that the numbers have been rising in recent weeks, following the end of the Everyone In scheme.

The charity and its volunteers go out every week to offer help, clothing, and other supplies to rough sleepers in the city center, and they are concerned about what they are seeing now.

“A wet and cold night,” the charity tweeted last night. We noticed a lot of people who couldn’t get support because they didn’t have a local connection to Liverpool, so they were forced to live on the streets.

“There are also more women, which is concerning. Two of them are sleeping in a tent after being advised by services that they are on a blacklist. This is frightening to hear as we approach winter.” “It’s so upsetting for our team that after witnessing such tremendous impact over the previous year, we’re seeing so many on the streets again,” the charity said, expressing displeasure at what they regard as lost progress in fighting homelessness. Homelessness can be addressed with political determination and, more importantly, resources.” During the pandemic, Liverpool Council’s emergency night shelter, Labre House, was closed and will not reopen.

The Liverpool Ladder, a new homelessness and rough sleeping strategy driven by Everyone In, has officially opened a public consultation.

With a dedicated street outreach team and a city center hub to help people get on that ladder, the approach will try to move away from the well-intentioned, but sometimes chaotic state of things at Labre House and toward programs that lead more rapidly to safe housing and accomodation.

The council stated that it will continue with its strategy.