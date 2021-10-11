Fears of a surge in Afghan immigration have prompted Greece to increase the number of border guards at the Turkish border.

Greece has increased the number of border guards on the country’s Turkish border in response to fears of an influx of Afghan migrants seeking to cross illegally, officials said Monday.

Following the Taliban’s quick takeover of Afghanistan earlier this year, a large number of Afghans attempted to flee the nation by crossing into neighboring countries and seeking asylum in Europe. The Afghan situation, according to authorities, was a role in the recent increase in migration.

Greece is adding 250 officers to its already 1,500-strong border force over the next few months in order to beef up border security. The enhanced forces have raised the number of guards from around 1,000 early last year to around 2,000 this year.

Around 800 additional border guards will be hired to oversee airports and areas near the Turkish border.

According to Al Jazeera, a study released last week by Amsterdam-based investigative journalism organization Lighthouse Reports said that Greece, Croatia, and Romania had carried out illegal pushbacks against asylum seekers, raising worries about human rights violations.

Since March 2020, Lighthouse Reports has compiled publicly available video of 635 alleged pushbacks against asylum seekers attempting to enter Greece.

Over the last two years, Greece has tightened its migration policy and border policing, erecting a wall along its land border with Turkey and establishing a high-tech surveillance network in an attempt to dissuade asylum seekers from crossing.

Human rights groups have accused Greece of arbitrarily deporting migrants caught crossing into the country without being given the opportunity to seek refuge.

Notis Mitarachi, the Greek Minister of Migration and Asylum, said in parliament on Monday that an increasing number of front-line countries in the EU’s 27-nation bloc were pressuring the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, to take stricter measures to prevent migration.

“Europe is not surrounded by belligerent nations. And because the majority of people entering are not in danger in the last transit country, it’s critical to rethink [migration policy]and border security “Mitarachi remarked.

In recent months, Poland and Lithuania have struggled to cope with an exceptionally large number of migrants coming at their Belarusian borders, the most of whom are from Iraq and Afghanistan. They accuse Belarus’ authorities of facilitating migration to the country. This is a condensed version of the information.