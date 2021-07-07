Fears of a stealth lockdown as tens of millions of people may be forced to isolate this summer

There are fears that the UK will be placed on a “stealth lockdown” this summer, with ten million people being instructed to self-isolate.

The lockdown rules in England will be lifted on July 19, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but self-isolation rules will remain in effect until the middle of August, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

According to The Guardian, two million people could contract Covid-19 this summer, resulting in a total of ten million people isolated for the next six weeks while the restrictions are changed.

Isolation entails staying at home for ten days, even if regulations prohibiting masks in stores and crowds in pubs are relaxed.

Mr Javid said on Tuesday that once the lockdown rules are eased, the number of cases of Covid in the UK might reach 100,000 every day.

The self-isolation requirements will be enforced until August 16th.

Last week, a government expert warned that spiraling case rates could lead to covert lockdowns as a result of the large number of people who would be self-isolating.

Dr. Adam Kucharski, a member of the Spi-M group, emphasized the importance of considering alternatives to lengthy quarantines.

“If we get to a position over the summer when there are 30-40,000 cases per day, you’re potentially looking at maybe even over a million contacts per day who may be eligible for quarantine,” he told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme.

“In instances where a significant number of individuals are quarantined, the results are similar to lockdown.

“Alternatives are being considered in the long run.”

He and his colleagues are looking at whether daily testing for five days is as effective as lengthier quarantine periods, he said.

“These steps are significantly decreasing transmission, and I believe that if there is an alternative that provides a similar reduction in transmission with less disturbance, we should seriously explore whether it is a better option.”

As part of Boris Johnson’s efforts to remove England’s coronavirus restrictions, rules on self-isolation are being relaxed for the fully vaccinated and under-18s.

When the change takes effect, people in those groups who have come into contact with a coronavirus case will no longer be required to stay in isolation for the 10-day period. The summary comes to a close.