Fears of a bullying culture are exposed at Liverpool Women’s Hospital after staff members blow the whistle.

Staff whistleblowing uncovered fears of a “bullying culture” in portions of Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Due to staffing shortages, the specialised maternity hospital on Crown Street in Toxteth has been under pressure in recent months, and had to re-direct expecting mothers to other hospitals last month.

The minutes of a meeting have now been released, revealing how NHS commissioners in Liverpool examined a range of issues expressed by hospital workers.

The Liverpool Clinical Commissioning Group’s (CCG) Performance and Quality Committee heard that the Women’s Hospital’s Freedom to Speak Up whistleblowing system had “gaps in assurance.”

“The Trust has received a number of whistleblowings from personnel concerns staffing numbers, particularly within Maternity, as well as a potential bullying culture in parts of the organization,” the minutes noted.

“This prompted the National Guardian’s Office to conduct an examination of the Trust’s Board Papers and publicly available information relating to the Freedom To Speak Up Guardian Function (F2SUG), which revealed assurance gaps.”

The newspaper did not go into depth about the charges of bullying or whether any disciplinary action had been taken.

The committee also talked about the trust’s staffing crisis, which has been blamed on a “national lack” of midwives.

“This short-term staffing difficulty is a symptom of the Unit’s shortage of midwives and part of the rationale for noncompliance with Continuity of Carer,” the minutes noted.

“The Trust has hired 48 freshly qualified midwifery students who will begin working for the Trust in the coming months.

“There is a plan in place to enhance the number of Practice Education Facilitators (PEFs) to assist newly qualified professionals.

“The Trust is also looking for mutual help across Cheshire and Mersey to solve the midwifery staffing difficulties until the midwives join the Trust.”

“Here at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, our mission is to provide great quality of service for the benefit of our patients, families, and staff – in a safe and kind environment,” Michelle Turner, Chief People Officer, told The Washington Newsday.

“If any of our employees has a concern, we encourage them to express it freely and safely.”

“The summary comes to an end.”