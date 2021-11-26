Fears for Christmas as a new variation is being investigated in the United Kingdom.

After growing concerns over a new variation of Covid-19 that officials have labeled “the worst one we’ve seen so far,” the government isn’t ruling out a “plan B.”

On Thursday night, UK officials issued a warning about the B.1.1.529 variety, which has the potential to escape immunity gained through vaccination or earlier infection.

The new version discovered in South Africa “may be more transmissible” than the Delta strain, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, and “the vaccines that we now have may be less efficient.”

Everything we know about the new ‘worst Covid version ever’

Flights from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe to England will be halted starting at noon on Friday, and all six nations will be added to the red list, he said.

While no cases have been detected in the United Kingdom, officials in South Africa are concerned about a significant increase in cases.

The UK Health Security Agency will encourage everyone who has landed in the country in the last 10 days to come forward and undergo a test.

Currently, between 500 and 700 people per day go from South Africa to the United Kingdom, but this number is projected to rise as the festive season approaches.

“The early indications we have of this variety are that it may be more transmissible than the Delta version, and that the vaccines we have now may be less effective against it,” Mr Javid said.

“To be clear, at this time, we have not found any of this new variety in the UK.”

“However, we’ve always been clear that we’ll take steps to safeguard the progress we’ve made.”

“So, starting at noon tomorrow, all flights from six southern African countries will be suspended, and those countries will be added to the travel red list.” South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, and Botswana are the countries in question. Anyone arriving from those countries after 4 a.m. on Sunday will be required to quarantine in hotels.

“If somebody arrives before then, they should isolate themselves at home and do a PCR test on days two and eight.” “If anyone has arrived from any of the other countries.” “The summary comes to an end.”