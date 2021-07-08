Fears are growing for a 13-year-old child who has been missing for a month.

David Byers was last seen on Tuesday, June 8, at his Kirkby home address, and police said they were growing concerned for his safety.

David was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a grey Under Armour top, a black coat with orange toggles, and black and navy trainers when he was last seen.

He’s been spotted around Kirkby, Anfield, Walton, and Everton, especially on Everton Hill and Breck Road.

He is described as a white man with dark brown short hair and hazel eyes, standing roughly 5ft 7in tall and having a slender body. He has a Liverpool twang to his voice.

Please contact police via the online form here if you have seen David or have any information.

Alternatively, you can send a direct message to @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook. Alternatively, dial 101 or 116 000 to contact the Missing People charity.

