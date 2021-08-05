Fearing COVID-19 quarantine, a family was discovered living with a 72-year-old man’s dead body for three days.

In a horrifying example, the family of a 72-year-old man held his dead body inside their home for three days, fearing quarantine if they tested positive for COVID-19.

The man’s body, identified as Haridas Saharkar, was discovered in a residence in the Maharashtra state in western India.

To disguise the terrible odor, the family allegedly lit camphor and incense sticks around the body.

The event was discovered after Saharkar’s younger daughter attempted suicide by jumping into the sea on Wednesday, according to police.

According to investigations, Saharkar died on Sunday at his house, but his family kept quiet about it. The man’s elder daughter, identified only by her first name Vidya, committed suicide by plunging into the sea on Tuesday, according to NDTV. The same day, police discovered her body.

Swapnali, her younger sister, attempted suicide in the same way but was saved by several passers-by who observed her attempting to jump into the water.

The sisters shared a residence with their father and mother. The mother’s whereabouts were unknown at the time.

Suicide and attempted suicide cases were initially reported to the police. During the inquiry, they discovered the father’s body inside the house.

Officers stated the sisters’ drastic actions were motivated by dread of COVID-19, financial issues, and family disputes, according to local news outlet TV9 Marathi [Google translation].

A mother and her daughter were discovered living with the decaying body of a 78-year-old man for more than a month in India last month. When neighbors observed a stink coming from the house, they notified the authorities. When authorities arrived at the house, the body had completely decayed, exposing the skeleton.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.