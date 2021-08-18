Fearing Black Fungus Complications, a COVID-19-positive couple commits suicide.

Fearing COVID-19 and Black Fungus problems, a married couple in India took their own life in a suicide pact.

Ramesh, 40, and Guna R Suvarna, 35, both from the southern state of Karnataka, were named as the victims. The husband and wife were discovered hanging inside their home, according to the authorities.

The two had developed a few COVID-19 symptoms and were concerned that they might also have Black Fungus. Ramesh phoned the cops and told them about his plans to die before committing suicide.

“The victim called and said he was going to commit suicide. Police were dispatched right away. The couple had died by the time the cops arrived at their flat. We were unable to save their lives,” Shashi Kumar, a police officer, told The New Indian Express.

The pair claimed in a suicide letter that they suspected they had COVID-19. The couple also left $1,300 to cover their funeral expenses in addition to the suicide note.

“As we observe people losing their eyes and other bodily organs due to Black Fungus infection followed by COVID-19,” Suvarna wrote in her death note, “I fear that the same thing can happen to me as I am experiencing symptoms and can detect changes in my body.”

“My spouse has been exhibiting COVID symptoms for the past three days, and in this condition, we have decided that we do not want to live any longer.” COVID afflicted my father, mother, and brother, but they all recovered. My mother has gone through a lot, and I don’t want to make it harder for them to carry out our funeral,” she wrote in her dying note, according to News 18.

In the note, she asked that their burials be conducted according to Hindu customs, and that all of their valuables be donated to the impoverished.

During autopsy, the pair tested negative for COVID-19, according to The Times of India.

“The sickness has been cured in more than 28 lakh (2.8 million) people. There isn’t much information available on the couple. If you have COVID symptoms, I strongly advise you to be checked. People have access to free testing and treatment. The doctors have learned lessons from their one-and-a-half years of dealing with COVID. No one should be alarmed, and COVID standards must be observed till the immunization push is completed,” said Dr. K. Sudhakar, Minister of Health, in response to the incident.

