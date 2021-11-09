Fearing an investigation into the alleged sale of a newborn baby, a family of five commits suicide.

Five members of an Indian family committed themselves in a tragic occurrence after dreading a police inquiry over the purported sale of a newborn infant.

The tragedy occurred on Sunday in the southern state of Karnataka, when five persons swallowed poison to end their lives.

According to The New Indian Express, senior police officer M Chandra Shekar said, “They should have collaborated with the authorities, which would have solved the matter and traced the infant, but they took the extreme measure.”

An affair between a 20-year-old nursing college student and a man resulted in a pregnancy, which the woman did not tell her family about.

Even though her father urged her to return home, the woman ceased seeing her family.

The woman gave birth to a daughter child last month and notified her mother about the pregnancy. When the woman returned to her home, she gave the child to her mother to care for. The mother then handed the youngster over to a friend.

When the mother went to her acquaintance’s residence to pick up her kid a few days later, the latter denied having been handed custody of the child. The nursing student became concerned for her child’s safety and called the cops.

When confronted by the authorities, the acquaintance maintained she had not removed the youngster. According to The Times of India, CCTV evidence revealed that her assertion was false.

The family later told police that they would need five days to locate the baby and present it to authorities. The mother, her parents, her husband, and her daughter, on the other hand, ingested poison on Sunday evening in an attempt to commit suicide. On Monday, all five were pronounced dead.

In August, a man and his wife, together with their two children, committed suicide by jumping into a river. The occurrence occurred in the state of Andhra Pradesh in India. According to the authorities, the suicide pact was most likely caused by a family feud. Police discovered the bodies of Kanchi Satish, 38, and their 2-year-old daughter, Bindu Sri Durga, in the Godavari River. Satish’s abandoned bike, clothes, and flip-flops were discovered after a search.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.