Fearful of returning to Ireland, a woman loses a legal battle in London’s High Court for her kid.

An Irish lady who claimed she would face “severe violence” if she returned to Ireland with her 12-month-old kid has lost a High Court battle in England.

A judge in London heard that the woman had left Ireland and traveled to England with her young son roughly 18 months after marriage without alerting her husband.

Mr Justice MacDonald had been urged by her husband to order his son’s repatriation to Ireland under the norms of an international treaty.

The woman told Mr Justice MacDonald that her husband had intimidated and assaulted her, and that she would live in fear of “severe violence” if she returned to Ireland.

She claimed that if her son returned to his father without her, he would be in a “intolerable” condition.

Her husband’s family, she claimed, was “notorious” and had “enemies.”

Mr Justice MacDonald, on the other hand, has ruled in her favor and ordered the boy’s repatriation to Ireland.

After hearing evidence at a recent hearing in the Family Division of the High Court, the judge detailed the case in a written judgement that was released online.

He noted the boy could not be named in media reporting of the case, so he used the letter “G” in his ruling to identify him.

The pair, who both originated from the Irish Traveller culture, married in the summer of 2019 according to Mr Justice MacDonald.

In late 2020, the woman and her kid traveled to England.

She made a number of complaints concerning her spouse and his family’s treatment of her.

According to the woman, her husband intimidated and manipulated her, was aggressive, and once head-butted her.

Her father-in-law allegedly threatened to beat her, slit her throat, and “dump her in the back of a field,” according to her.

Her charges were refuted by her spouse.

Judges in Ireland, according to Mr Justice MacDonald, could make decisions about the boy’s welfare.

The dad had promised to come to England to pick up the youngster, he added.

