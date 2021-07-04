Fear as a 23-year-old guy struggles for his life following another attack in the city center

A report of another terrible incident in Liverpool city centre over the weekend sparked shock and outrage.

At roughly 3.40 a.m. today, the 23-year-old victim was allegedly hit on Hanover Street, outside the City Buffet restaurant (Sunday, July 4).

Following the assault, the young man slumped and suffered a heart arrest, prompting the arrival of emergency services.

The three males are said to have fled the scene in a blue and pink Hackney cab.

The man is still in critical condition in hospital, according to Merseyside police.

Louise Hooley, a detective inspector, said: “Following the horrifying incident, a man is in critical condition in hospital this morning.

“We have initiated a comprehensive investigation to identify and prosecute those involved, and we urge anyone with information to come forward.

“While we have spoken to witnesses, we are eager to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information.”

Some of the responses from ECHO readers were as follows.

littlejane commented: “These are the stories I hate hearing as a mother whose children are now all old enough to be out having fun in town on a Saturday night.

“The worry of receiving a phone call or a knock at the door informing me that anything has happened keeps me awake until my children have returned home safely.

“I’m hopeful that this young man will be able to recover physically and mentally, as well as his parents. Decent people deserve to be allowed to go out on a weekend, have fun, and return home safely without being attacked by a madman on the street.”

“We had so many gestures of human compassion during lockdown, only to be replaced by the acts of dumb yobs now,” Georgian52 added. I’m just grateful I’m not of an age where I have to go out all the time and risk becoming a victim of the increasing violence in our cities.”

Michelle Bridson expressed her thoughts as follows: “Hopefully, the taxi driver notices this and reports it to the authorities. There can’t be many taxis like that, yet hopefully there are. The summary comes to a close.