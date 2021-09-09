FDA Rejects 950K Flavored e-Cigarette Applications, Delays Juul Decision

The US Food and Drug Administration has rejected roughly 950,000 applications for flavored e-cigarettes and related goods, but the decision on whether to keep the vaping brand Juul on store shelves has been postponed.

The FDA stated that other e-cigarette applications were denied mostly owing to their potential appeal to children aged 12 to 17. Some of the goods the agency rejected are still on the market, while others were simply offered by manufacturers.

It hasn’t made a decision on Juul, which is the most popular brand among adult and teen smokers, despite the fact that 80 percent of teens and children who vape use flavored products, according to the agency. Juul has at least eight different flavors of vape pods available on its website.

The FDA stated in a statement that “continuing to take necessary regulatory actions to safeguard the public, particularly minors, from the hazards of tobacco products remains one of the agency’s highest priorities.”

For years, parents, lawmakers, and anti-tobacco activists have lobbied the FDA to prohibit Juul’s high-nicotine devices, which many blame for the recent increase in teenage vaping. However, the agency stated that it would require additional time to make a decision on that company’s products.

“We still have work to do to finish our remaining reviews and ensure that we continue to take appropriate action to safeguard our nation’s youngsters from the risks of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes,” the agency said in a statement.

The FDA’s action on Thursday is part of a broader investigation into the multibillion-dollar vaping sector, which has been subjected to years of regulatory delays. The FDA has yet to approve any vaping product as a less dangerous alternative to smoking for smokers.

The FDA has until Thursday to make a decision on Juul’s and hundreds of other businesses’ marketing applications due to a court deadline. After anti-tobacco groups successfully sued the FDA to hurry up its review, a federal court set the date.

Companies must demonstrate that their e-cigarettes enhance public health in order to stay on the market. In reality, this means demonstrating that adult smokers who use the products are more likely to quit or cut down on their smoking, while teenagers are less likely to become addicted to them.

