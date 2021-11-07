FBI Raids Right-Wing Media Homes in Investigation of Ashley Biden’s Stolen Diary

After the theft of first daughter Ashley Biden’s diary in October 2020, the FBI raided the house of James O’Keefe, the founder of the far-right activist group Project Veritas, and two of his colleagues.

The FBI raided O’Keefe’s apartment in Westchester County, New York, on Saturday morning. The FBI stated that it would not comment on a pending inquiry.

The New York Times reported that officials came at O’Keefe’s house at 6 a.m. with a warrant.

The neighbor stated, “I hurried to the door and peeked out the peephole and plainly observed an F.B.I. raid.” “You noticed the jackets, didn’t you? It was like something out of a movie.” O’Keefe posted a video the day before the raid, alleging Project Veritas tried to return the diary to Biden’s lawyer, who allegedly did not authenticate it.

“We took steps to confirm the diary’s authenticity.” “At the end of the day, we made the ethical choice that we couldn’t publish the diary and any portion of it because, in part, we couldn’t determine if the diary was real, if the diary in fact belonged to Ashley Biden, or if the contents of the journal occurred,” O’Keefe said.

The journal was later sent to an unnamed law enforcement agency by Project Veritas.

The diary was purportedly given to the group by a whistleblower who works for a newspaper that would not publish the contents for fear of damaging Joe Biden so close to the 2020 election.

Hundreds of the supposed diary entries were released on a right-wing website on Oct. 24.

In the video, O’Keefe says, “It appears the Southern District of New York now has journalists in their crosshairs for the alleged crime of performing their jobs lawfully and honestly.”

“Our efforts screamed responsible, ethical journalism, and we have no doubt that Project Veritas followed the rules at every turn.”

The FBI raided the Manhattan apartment of O’Keefe’s partner Spencer Meads, as well as the Mamaroneck home of another associate.

Project Veritas has launched a defamation claim against the New York Times for the way it described two Project Veritas films that aired in September 2020.