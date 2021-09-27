FBI Agents Collect Brian Laundrie’s Personal Items From His North Port Family Home in the Gabby Petito Case.

As part of their investigation into the murder of YouTuber Gabby Petito, FBI agents paid a visit to Brian Laundrie’s family home in North Port, Florida, on Sunday to gather his personal belongings. The agents were seeking for items that could help with “DNA matching,” according to the family’s attorney.

“The FBI sought some personal belongings belonging to Brian Laundrie to aid them in DNA matching, and Brian’s parents offered what they could,” the family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, told Fox News.

This comes as the search for Laundrie, a “person of interest” in Petitio’s death, enters its second week.

Two agents were reportedly observed bringing a clipboard inside the home’s screened-in front porch on Sunday. They were then seen leaving the house with a brown paper bag approximately 11:00 a.m. Last week, the FBI conducted a search of the house and seized a vehicle and other goods.

Laundrie’s parents reported him missing on September 17, claiming they hadn’t seen him since September 14. He said he was headed to the Carlton Reserve, according to reports.

Crews were conducting nocturnal searches at the 25,000-acre Florida reserve, North Port Police said WINK News on Sunday. The FBI is leading the investigation, with assistance from the North Port Police Department.

Outside the alligator-infested nature reserve, however, Alan McEwen, an experienced rancher, told FOX News that no one can survive.

“I’ve spent my entire life in the woods… “I’ve learned a lot in my life, and one thing I’ve learned is that no one can survive out there on foot for two weeks,” McEwen told the news organization.

Gabby Petito’s parents held a funeral for their daughter at the Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook, New York, on Sunday afternoon. At the event, people from various walks of life gathered, including friends and past coworkers of Petito.

Petito, 22, went missing while on a cross-country journey with Brian Laundrie in August. Before she vanished, the two were recording their voyage on Instagram with the hashtag #VanLife. Last week, her bones were discovered in a campground in Wyoming.

The case received substantial media attention, prompting some to criticize its extensive coverage while neglecting similar incidents involving individuals of color. A news anchor in the Bay Area was recently suspended indefinitely when she sought to cover a story about the “missing white lady syndrome.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.