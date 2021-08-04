Faye Winter’s new lipstick look is a hit among Love Island viewers.

Love Island fans are adoring Faye Winter’s new style, which sees her forego her signature brown lipstick in favor of a more subtle shade.

Faye has previously worn a very black lip liner with a nude lipstick, prompting admirers to demand that it be taken away.

“Just want to go in and tell Faye that her lipstick is too dark for her #loveisland,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Faye brown lipstick ain’t for u #loveisland,” said another.

However, in recent episodes, she has gone for a more natural look, which has gotten a lot of attention.

“Faye looks so much prettier without that brown lipstick #loveisland,” one fan commented.

“Faye is so more gorgeous sans the dark lipstick #loveisland,” commented another.

“Yay, someone took Faye’s brown lipstick!!!” one Twitter user said. #loveisland”

Teddy Soares is Faye’s current boyfriend.

Despite a rocky period during Casa Amor, when Faye suspected Teddy of being unfaithful to her, the couple chose to reunite on Tuesday night’s episode.