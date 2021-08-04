Faye Winter’s new lipstick look is a hit among Love Island viewers.
Love Island fans are adoring Faye Winter’s new style, which sees her forego her signature brown lipstick in favor of a more subtle shade.
Faye has previously worn a very black lip liner with a nude lipstick, prompting admirers to demand that it be taken away.
“Just want to go in and tell Faye that her lipstick is too dark for her #loveisland,” one Twitter user wrote.
“Faye brown lipstick ain’t for u #loveisland,” said another.
After the Love Island celebration, fans all say the same thing.
However, in recent episodes, she has gone for a more natural look, which has gotten a lot of attention.
“Faye looks so much prettier without that brown lipstick #loveisland,” one fan commented.
“Faye is so more gorgeous sans the dark lipstick #loveisland,” commented another.
“Yay, someone took Faye’s brown lipstick!!!” one Twitter user said. #loveisland”
Teddy Soares is Faye’s current boyfriend.
Despite a rocky period during Casa Amor, when Faye suspected Teddy of being unfaithful to her, the couple chose to reunite on Tuesday night’s episode.