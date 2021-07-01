Faye Winter’s before botox and fillers shot has been discovered by Love Island viewers.

The shot was taken three years ago and shows how she appeared before she had any work done.

In recordings shot before she first entered the sun-drenched property in Majorca, the 26-year-old lettings manager discussed the cosmetic surgery she had done.

During her introductory videotape, the blonde made a joke about how botox had left her with a hash face.

She claimed that the wrinkle-freezing technique turned her like a “hard-faced cow.”

The photograph in question shows the estate agent wearing a monochrome outfit consisting of a black Adidas bodysuit and a pair of white socks while sitting on the floor of her bedroom.

“Mainly dark like my soul,” she captioned the image at the time.

Sophie Mary Aesthetics, a cosmetic surgery firm that had been using photographs of Faye to market their own lip filler service in recent weeks, was pushing people to make appointments.

During the first pairing ceremony, the Devon lass drew the attention of three male participants, proving that she is a hit in the Love Island villa.