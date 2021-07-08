Faye Winter of Love Island tells Chloe Burrows to “shut up” after kissing Toby.

Love Island’s producers have posted a ‘first look’ video on Instagram before of tonight’s broadcast.

Faye Winters is seen shouting at Chloe Burrows and telling her to “shut up” after she kissed Toby Aromolaran in a challenge in the video.

On Thursday’s episode, the girls will compete in a challenge called “Line of Booty,” in which they will choose a boy to toss in the “Love Island jail,” but not before deciding whether or not to exchange a kiss.

Chloe Burrows of Love Island has her eye on Toby Aromolaran.

After confiding in Lucinda Strafford about how Toby is her typical type, Chloe selects Toby.

Despite kissing Kaz Kamwi in the challenge, she also stated that she loved him too much to see it through.

This upset some other girls’ feathers, and Liberty Poole claims it was “insensitive” to Kaz.

Faye then talks to Kaz about Chloe, and when Chloe tries to get involved, Faye instructs her to “shut up” and “stop looking over here.”

“Stop being nosy and stay over there in your vibe,” Faye replied.

Chloe is now involved in a friendship relationship with Hugo Hammond.

However, it appears that the original pairings are beginning to exhibit cracks.