Faye has been compared to Horrid Henry on Love Island as she prepares to apologize to Teddy.

The last few episodes of Love Island have been packed with romance and turmoil, and Tuesday’s episode will be no different.

After an ugly argument a few days ago, Faye Winter will apologize to Teddy Soares.

Teddy and she had a falling out after she discovered he had flirted with girls while in Casa Amor.

A new male Love Island competitor will enter the villa and attempt to snare Millie from Liam.

Fans, on the other hand, thought Faye went too far when she yelled at Teddy and battled with Jake after learning that he had encouraged the lads to flirt with other girls.

Faye will apologize to Teddy in Tuesday’s episode and hope they can get back on track.

“I feel horrible, I feel like s*** that I blew up the way I did, and I am sorry for what I did, and there is no explanation for it,” Faye tells Millie and Chloe. There’s no justification for the way I just flew out of control. But all I want to do now is move forward.”

“All you can say to Teddy is a genuine apology,” Millie says. But he must also apologize.”

“If anything, it’s made me realize what I want,” Faye says. I would have said, ‘It’s OK because I’m off too,’ if he had stood there and gone home yesterday.

“I’ve been terrible, and I owe Teddy an apology for being such a brat. This isn’t something that happens by accident. “I make no apologies to anyone.”

During Monday’s episode, fans compared Faye to Horrid Henry while she was speaking with new girl Priya Gopaldas on Twitter.

“Faye’s starting to sound like horrible Henry and I can’t unhear it #LoveIsland,” one admirer wrote.

“Why does Faye sound like Horrid Henry when she’s talking to Priya?” another tweeted. #LoveIsland”

“Is Horrid Henry stuck in Faye’s body?” a third wondered on Twitter. #LoveIsland”