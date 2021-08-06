Faye and Teddy are torn apart by Love Island’s violent movie night.

Dramatic clips appeared during the islanders’ movie night last night, sending the Love Island villa into a spin.

When a clip of Jake claiming that he didn’t really like her was aired, Liberty was taken aback.

When scenes of Faye and Sam spooning in Casa Amor were broadcast, Teddy was upset.

After departing the resort, Love Island’s Amy calls Hugo a “fake.”

The Islanders’ movie night continues tonight, with more clips of themselves from their time in the Love Island Villa and Casa Amor being screened.

Kaz-Taway, Tinker Tyler Soldier Pie, and The Jake Escape are among the clips that will be screened.

Faye and Teddy are irritated with one another after the movie night.

“There was nothing in that clip of me and Sam that Teddy didn’t already know,” Faye said to Dale. Did Teddy ever come back and admit he was attracted to someone sexually? No.”

“I’m done with this conversation,” Faye stated as she walked away from Dale.

As Faye expresses her feelings, Matthew appears to want to weigh in, while Faye requests Teddy not to speak to her.

Meanwhile, after the discoveries from movie night, Liberty is left wondering Jake. Jake reassured Liberty, saying, “You’re my girlfriend.” I’d like to bring you back to my family. “You are the future of my life.”

Liberty, on the other hand, is doubtful, as her faith in their relationship has been challenged.