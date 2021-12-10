Favorite characters from Coronation Street offer us a sneak peek as they film future episodes.

Two of Coronation Street’s most popular actors have given viewers a behind-the-scenes look.

A small clip from the cobbles was filmed by Julia Goulding, who plays Shona, and David Platt actor Jack P Shepherd.

On Thursday, Coronation Street became 61 years old.

Fans of Coronation Street agree that the Christmas throwback photo is hilarious.

Corrie, the first soap opera in the United Kingdom, premiered on ITV on December 9, 1960.

Julia decided to invite fans onto the set as a belated celebration of the soap’s big day.

She can be seen wearing a red ITV Studios Coronation Street coat in a video shared to her Instagram feed.

Julia turns to face the camera and says, “Nice day here in Weatherfield,” before the camera swings around to show Jack.

“Jack, Jack, Jack! Hi! What day is it, exactly? “, she inquires.

Instagram

A perplexed expression “Friday,” Jack responds, before Julia inquires, “And what date was it yesterday?” “The ninth of December,” he says.

Julia inquires as to what it means, and Jack pauses for a while before flashing a broad smile and adding, “The anniversary of Corrie,” while kicking his leg up in the air.

Julia then adds her two cents: “Happy anniversary, yay! Whoop, whoop, whoop, whoop, whoop, whoop, whoop, whoop” Julia captioned the video, saying: “@coronationstreet, happy 61st anniversary! #beststreetintheworld #61years” The post drew a lot of attention from soap opera aficionados.

“Favorite duo” and “Hope you’re both having a fantastic day,” stated julessoftiexo.

“My two favorites xx,” ivfmum kirsty.humphrey remarked.

“Who’s that cheeky chappie in the background, lol,” lyngeordie said.