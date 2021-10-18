Fauci warns that a COVID-19 fifth wave is possible because 66 million Americans are still unvaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House senior medical adviser, issued a warning on Sunday about a probable fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, citing the fact that more than 60 million Americans are still unvaccinated.

COVID-

Throughout recent weeks, 19 infections in the country have decreased by 23%, while hospitalizations and deaths have decreased by 17%. Unvaccinated people, on the other hand, might jeopardize the country’s progress against the virus and lead to a return of cases, according to Fauci.

“The problem is, as we all know,” Fauci said on “Fox News Sunday,” “we still have around 66 million people who are eligible to be vaccinated but are not vaccinated.”

“How far we proceed down that slope will be determined by how well we are able to get more people vaccinated.”

According to Dr. Fauci, the fifth wave of COVID-19 may be avoided if more Americans were inoculated against the virus. If more individuals get immunized, he believes there will be “reduced possibility” of another wave of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the winter.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 57 percent of the whole population in the United States has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and only 65.9% of the overall population has received at least one dose as of Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, the United States had sent out 408,265,959 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination. The two-dose vaccinations from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, are included in the total.

COVID-

Although the number of cases in the country has reduced dramatically in recent weeks, there are still 19 cases in the country. As of Saturday, the daily average number of cases was 83,703. According to a New York Times investigation, the United States had a daily average of 160,000 infections at the beginning of September.

COVID-

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, 19 fatalities have decreased by an average of more than 200 every day since the beginning of October.

Since the commencement of the pandemic, the United States has registered 44,933,329 COVID-19 infections and 724,317 deaths.