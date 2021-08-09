Fauci Warns Of Pandemic Turn, COVID Infections in Children: ‘Something Bad Is Happening.’

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease specialist, issued another grave warning about the rise in COVID cases across the United States, particularly among children.

“Something horrible is going on,” Fauci said on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” announcing the news. That is something we must acknowledge.”

Despite the deployment of the vaccination to eligible U.S. residents, the president and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was pointing to an increase in COVID cases to 100,000 per day, as well as an increase in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations.

Fauci underlined his alarm, stating that it felt familiar.

“Meet the Press,” he said.

“As we’ve maintained from the beginning, this is mostly a pandemic among the unvaccinated. That has shown to be correct.”

Over 166.4 million people in the United States are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, accounting for 50.1 percent of the country’s population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“A virus will not change unless you allow it to replicate,” continued the medical adviser to President Joe Biden. So, if you don’t try to stop the virus from spreading, you’re likely to get another variety that’s much more dangerous than the Delta.

“Those who are unvaccinated should consider their own health, as well as the health of their families, as well as the community’s responsibility to eradicate this illness before it spreads even further.”

Fauci, on the other hand, is concerned about the rise in COVID-19 instances in children, as well as the risk of children contracting the virus, particularly the Delta version.

Only children aged 12 and up are eligible to receive Pfizer’s COVID vaccination, which has been approved for use in children of this age group. Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only for people above the age of 18.

“There are a lot of youngsters now – just survey the pediatric hospitals around the country, and you’ll see a significant number of young kids who are not just sick but also extremely ill,” Fauci said on “Meet the Press.”

“Again, the numbers are lower when compared to the old, but this is a false comparison. These children are becoming ill. We must make every effort to safeguard them.”

A child dying from COVID-19, especially the Delta variety, is extremely rare, as 43 states that reported morbidity data for the pandemic found that minors made up only 0 to 0.26 percent of their total. Brief News from Washington Newsday.