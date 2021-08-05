Fauci Warns Of A Deadlier Variant In The Absence Of Vaccines: ‘The Virus Will Keep Smoldering’

If more individuals don’t get vaccinated, a deadlier COVID form could emerge, according to the country’s top infectious disease expert.

Dr. Anthony Fauci issued the warning in a McClatchy interview on Wednesday, where he voiced alarm about the “rapid” growth in Delta variant infections, which he predicts to quadruple to 200,000 cases every day in the coming weeks.

He informed the news organization that the United States may be “in jeopardy” as the fall season approaches unless a big number of unvaccinated Americans decide to get their injections.

“What we’re seeing, because of this increase in transmissibility, and because we have about 93 million people in this country who are eligible to get vaccinated but don’t get vaccinated — that you have a significant pool of vulnerable people,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases continued.

“As a result, when you look at the acceleration curve of seven-day averages of cases per day, it goes up pretty steeply.”

On Jan. 7, at the height of the pandemic, the United States reported 295,880 positive COVID cases in a single day, according to McClatchy. By June 14, the number had dropped to 8,069 people. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the seven-day rolling average of daily positive COVID-19 cases was 84,389 as of Aug. 2.

While the Delta form is highly contagious, Fauci, who is also President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, believes the virus can still get worse, citing his fears of a more “ample” morph of a more lethal COVID-19 strain that evades the vaccine.

“If we don’t crush the outbreak by getting the vast majority of the population vaccinated, the virus will continue to smolder through the fall and winter, giving it ample opportunity to develop a variant, which, quite frankly, we’re very lucky that the vaccines we have now do very well against the variants — particularly against severe illness,” Fauc said. “We’re incredibly lucky that this is the case. There could be a version out there somewhere that can push Delta aside.

“If another one comes along with the same high transmission potential but is far more severe, we might be in serious trouble,” he added. “Those who refuse to get vaccinated incorrectly believe that it is entirely about them. But it isn’t the case. Brief News from Washington Newsday.