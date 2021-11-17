Fauci predicts that the pandemic will be over soon, but warns about the current surge.

Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned last week that COVID-19 instances are increasing in some parts of the country, but he insisted that the epidemic might be over by next year if more Americans get vaccinated.

Fauci said at a Reuters Total Health conference on Tuesday that the coronavirus may be lowered to an endemic—or a level of infection so low that it has no impact on daily life—by the spring of 2022 if enough adults get vaccinated with booster shots.

“To me, if you want to become endemic, you have to have the level of infection so low that it has no impact on society, life, or the economy,” Fauci explained. “People will continue to become infected. People may still get hospitalized, but the risk is so minimal that we don’t worry about it all the time and it has no bearing on our actions.” “Take a look at what other countries are doing now to implement a booster program that is open to everyone. I believe that if we do that, and we do it in seriousness, we will have a decent handle on this by the spring “Added the infectious disease expert.

Fauci, on the other hand, had warned a day before that the virus was resuming to grow in some locations after stabilizing during this summer’s big surge. According to a CNBC review of data, the United States recorded a seven-day average of more than 82,000 new cases on Sunday, up 11% from the week before.

“The only thing that’s a little bit concerning is that we’re beginning to plateau,” Fauci said in a Bipartisan Policy Center interview on Monday. “In other words, the rate of case deceleration has reached a halt, and in some parts of the country, we’re starting to see a spike.” According to Johns Hopkins data, average daily cases in the Midwest and Northeast have increased by 19% and 37%, respectively, in the last week. New positive cases have reached pre-vaccine levels in Minnesota, which is presently the state with the worst coronavirus outbreak.

In the last week, however, overall hospitalizations and deaths in the United States have stayed unchanged. Approximately 47,000 people have been hospitalized as a result of the illness, with approximately 1,150 deaths. This is a condensed version of the information.