Fauci predicts that the Omicron Surge will begin to decline about this time.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease specialist, COVID-19 cases, which are being led by the highly infectious Omicron form, might peak by the end of January.

On CNBC’s “Closing Bell” on Wednesday, Fauci made the prediction, saying, “It’s tricky to say.” In South Africa, it surely peaked swiftly. It climbed almost vertically and then immediately turned around.

“Given the breadth of our country and the diversity of vaccination vs no vaccination,” he said, “I would expect it to take longer than a couple of weeks, maybe by the end of January.”

Fauci also claimed that the Omicron variation could hasten the end of the pandemic because of its high transmissibility, which could replace other virus changes that are more severe in nature.

“I hope that’s the case,” Fauci said on “Closing Bell,” but “there’s no assurance it would happen.”

“If you have a highly transmissible virus that replaces another virus and [the replacement virus]has a lower severity level, that would be a great outcome,” he said. However, there is no such thing as a promise.” “This virus has tricked us before,” he said. Remember how we thought everything was going to be alright with the immunizations, and then Delta threw a monkey wrench into the works?” The Omicron outbreak, which is presently ravaging the United States, has now set a new high for COVID cases this week, but infections have been light compared to the Delta strain.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States recorded 377,014 new COVID cases on Wednesday.

During a press conference on Wednesday, World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed optimism that the worst of the pandemic will be gone by 2022.

“I’m still hopeful that this year will not only bring an end to the pandemic’s acute phase, but also pave the way for greater health security.”

To do so, Tedros added, governments must ensure that 70% of their populations are vaccinated by the middle of 2022.

“While the year 2021 has been challenging, I urge everyone to set a New Year’s resolve to support the drive to vaccinate 70% of children by the middle of 2022. We have 185 days till we reach our goal of 70% by the beginning of July 2022. “And the clock is ticking!” he exclaimed.

