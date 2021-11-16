Fauci Issues A Warning Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the Midwest and Northeast, with Vermont seeing a 60 percent increase.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House senior medical advisor and a leading infectious disease expert, cautioned against another COVID-19 outbreak in the United States on Monday, as infection rates in the Midwest and Northeast continue to rise.

During an interview with CNBC’s Shepard Smith, Fauci cautioned that another COVID-19 outbreak might occur this winter, since the average number of new infections in the United States increased by 11% from the previous week. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the country saw a seven-day average of more than 82,000 new cases on Sunday.

His remarks come as a result of the COVID-19 infection.