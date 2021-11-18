Fauci is referred to as a “mass murderer” by a Republican Senate candidate, but Kyle Rittenhouse is referred to as a “American Hero.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), can walk free while Kyle Rittenhouse is imprisoned, according to Jackson Lahmeyer, who is seeking to unseat Republican Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma.

Rittenhouse, 18, is awaiting the outcome of a homicide trial in which he is accused of killing two individuals and injured a third amid protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, according to Lahmeyer, is a “American hero,” and Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, belongs in prison.

“They worship a serial killer. He should be locked up “In a Facebook live stream on Tuesday, Lahmeyer mentioned Fauci. “Kyle Rittenhouse, on the other hand, is battling for his life to avoid going to prison after defending himself against a convicted pedophile and a convicted woman beater. Right now, our country is living on the wrong side of the tracks.” Former President Donald Trump’s associates have praised Lahmeyer, a pastor, including former national security advisor Mike Flynn and former advisor Sebastian Gorka. He’s vowed to name Fauci the “biggest con guy in the United States of America, who’s gotten away with murder” on a daily basis. Since the outbreak, Fauci, who has counseled every president since Ronald Reagan, has been questioned. He’s come under fire for changing his mind about public health measures like masks, altering vaccine goalposts, and calling for booster shots. He’s also encountered opposition to monies from the National Institute of Health that supported research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The infectious disease expert claims the funds were not utilized for contentious gain-of-function research, which entails making germs more deadly to humans. Some disagree with his judgment, and one genesis explanation claims that the epidemic was sparked by an unintentional breach at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

A smaller group of people, including Lahmeyer, believe the virus was designed as a bioweapon. He called Fauci a “mass murdering demon doctor” who is responsible for the deaths of “millions” of individuals who died with COVID-19. “Anthony Fauci must be sacked, arrested, and convicted of crimes against humanity,” stated Lahmeyer.

Rittenhouse, on the other hand, was commended by Lahmeyer as a “patriot” who had earned the pastor’s prayers. The murder trial of Rittenhouse. This is a condensed version of the information.