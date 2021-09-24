Fauci claims that a “dark, awful winter” can only be avoided if this occurs.

As instances of the coronavirus continue to soar across the United States, Americans may be in for a “black, awful winter.”

But, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease specialist, this may be averted if Americans do one thing in the next months: get vaccinated to a “very high degree.”

Fauci made the remarks on Thursday’s episode of “The Takeout,” referring to President Joe Biden’s warning in late 2020 that the United States was heading for a “very dark winter” as COVID cases rose.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases issued a warning when asked if the Delta version and the reluctance of 70 million Americans to acquire the COVID vaccine could drive the United States into a dangerous winter.

“You know, if we don’t get folks who need to be vaccinated, and we get that converging with an influenza season, we may have a gloomy, awful winter,” he said on “The Takeout.”

“We could also avert a dark, horrible winter if we get people vaccinated to a very high degree over the next few weeks to a month or two,” Fauci added cautiously.

Fauci also spoke with “The Takeout” about booster injections, saying that he only advises them to individuals who are eligible.

He was unconcerned, though, that more than 2 million Americans had already received a booster shot, adding, “Since we have enough vaccinations to not just vaccinate everyone, but also to boost everyone, I don’t think it damages the bigger system.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 182.5 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing for 55 percent of the US population.