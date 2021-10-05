Fauci Changes His Mind About Holiday Gatherings: He Now Believes They Are Safe For Vaccinated Families.

The nation’s top infectious disease specialist has changed his mind about whether it’s safe for people to spend Christmas together this year, stating Monday that his previous statements on the subject were “misinterpreted.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that it is “simply too soon to know” if people will be able to assemble for Christmas because of the COVID outbreak.

Instead, Americans should focus on “continuing to get those numbers down” rather than “trying to jump forward by weeks or months and announce what we’re going to do at a specific moment,” according to Fauci.

According to The Hill, Fauci has now corrected his remarks, telling CNN that he welcomes people to assemble for Christmas, especially if they are vaccinated.

On Monday, Fauci told the news source, “The best approach to ensure that we’ll be in excellent form as we get into the winter would be to get more and more people vaccinated.”

“It was misunderstood that I was saying we couldn’t spend Christmas with our families, which was not the case.

“I will be spending Christmas with my family, and I encourage everyone, especially those who have been vaccinated and are protected, to enjoy a good, normal Christmas with their families,” he continued.

Fauci insisted that his remarks had been misinterpreted, telling CNN that he was talking to the pandemic’s uncertainty in December, not whether or not family gatherings would be safe.

He says he was asked by “Face the Nation” at first. “We’re about to enter a period of frigid weather. We’re about to enter the holiday season. Is it necessary for individuals to start glancing around and declaring that it is simply too dangerous to congregate with family members if there are unvaccinated children?”

In response to that query, Fauci told CNN that while there is still uncertainty about the pandemic moving forward, the trend in COVID cases continues to decline as more people become vaccinated.

Over 185 million Americans, or 56 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated against COIVD-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2020, Fauci recommended Americans to stay at home for the holidays in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

“For my personal family, I’m saying we had a pretty fantastic Thanksgiving and Christmas last year,” he told USA Today in November. In 2021, we’re anticipating a fantastic Thanksgiving and Christmas. Let us now make the best of the circumstance by keeping them safe and demonstrating our love and affection for them.”

Fauci’s remark. Brief News from Washington Newsday.