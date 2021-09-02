Fauci, CDC In the United States, we’re keeping a close eye on the Mu variant, but we’re concentrating on Delta.

Federal health officials say they’re keeping a “close eye” on a new variety discovered to be more resistant to COVID-19 vaccines, but they’re still focused on stopping the Delta form from spreading in the United States.

On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told reporters, “We absolutely are aware of the new varieties.” “We’re keeping a tight eye on it.” It has been spotted here, although it is nowhere near prevalent. The Delta, as you know, has a 99 percent dominance.”

“There have been sequences here [in the United States], but again, as Dr. Fauci stated, over 99 percent of the sequences we’re seeing right now are Delta,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during the White House coronavirus briefing.

The Mu variant had been designated as a novel “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO) two days prior, when the strain was demonstrated to have the ability to defy immunity afforded by vaccines and infections alike.

The Mu variety, also known as B.1.621, was discovered in Colombia for the first time, but has subsequently been confirmed in at least 39 countries.

Although the global prevalence of the variant has decreased to less than 0.1 percent, the Mu variant’s prevalence has steadily increased in Colombia and Ecuador.

On Thursday, Fauci added, “This variation contains a constellation of mutations that suggests it would infiltrate specific antibodies—not only monoclonal antibodies, but vaccine and convalescent serum generated antibodies.”

According to the WHO, additional research is needed to determine whether the Mu variant is more contagious, lethal, or resistant to vaccines and therapies than other coronavirus strains.

Meanwhile, Fauci emphasized that existing vaccines would still be effective in avoiding serious sickness from a new version like Mu.

According to Fauci, “there isn’t a lot of clinical data to support [increasing antibody resistance].” “It’s primarily in vitro data from a lab—not to minimize it. We take it very seriously, but keep in mind that even when vaccinations have mutations that reduce their efficiency, the vaccines are still highly effective against variants of that type.”

“The bottom line is that we’re paying attention. That’s how we take things. This is a condensed version of the information.