Father’s anguish when his daughter was choked to death by her husband in her sleep.

After his daughter was choked to death by her husband, a Liverpool-born father expressed his anguish and wrath.

On May 11 2021, David Crouch, 78, and Susan Crouch, 57, were just finishing their breakfast when they heard a “heavy hammering” on the front door.

Caroline Crouch, 19, was found dead in her home in Glyka Nera, Athens, after a suspected robbery. She shared the house with her 33-year-old husband Babis Anagnostopoulos.

Caroline was murdered and smothered in her sleep, and her husband staged a robbery to cover up his crime, tying himself up alongside Caroline’s inert body with duct tape over his eyes and mouth after killing his wife and strangling the family’s pet dog, Roxy, with her own lead, more than a month later.

After admitting to suffocating his wife, Anagnostopoulos is currently awaiting trial.

“Several of our Greek friends were there in a condition of immense distress,” David stated in an exclusive interview with MailOnline. It was difficult to comprehend what they were saying at first, but we gradually figured it out.

“It seemed like an ice hand reached into my chest and snatched my heart. I was practically paralyzed after that.

“Susan took charge and arranged for one of the Greek ladies who had delivered the news to accompany her to Athens, while her brother stayed with me.

“I didn’t become compos mentis till later in the day. I recall a gigantic man with shovel-like hands sitting across from me, tears streaming down his face, simply repeating, “b******s, b******s.”

“At the time, it was thought Caroline had been murdered in a robbery.”

David told the Mail Online that his grief had left him “floored,” “sapped,” and “ripped” him of vitality.

“I don’t want to speculate on what motive he had; that is for the police to determine,” David told MOL. I only want justice for my lovely daughter, who was murdered in a terrible manner.

“He was well aware that he was no match for her in terms of physical strength. She was fit, youthful, and a skilled kickboxer.” The summary comes to a close. ”