Fatherhood, according to Jimmy Carr, could induce a “bit of a gear shift” in his comedy.

Due to the type of material he utilizes in his comedy, Jimmy Carr has noted that becoming a father could be a “bit of a gear shift.”

The comedian, 49, and his partner Karoline Copping have a little boy, whose name is Rockefeller, according to the Radio Times.

Carr claimed the name had a “hint of Chris Rock, the greatest ever comedian,” which is also the name of the wealthy philanthropist.

When asked if fatherhood has softened him, Carr told the Radio Times: “Because of the type of comedy I perform, it may be a bit of a gear shift.”

“However, I’m still telling the same jokes and have the same sense of humour as before.

“We’ll see, since I’m sure I’ll be writing a lot about him,” she says.

“In fact, I believe he is tax deductible.”

Before And Laughter, his debut book, was released last week and is both an anecdotal memoir and a self-help book with funny one-liners.

During the epidemic, the comedian spent a year writing the autobiography with the purpose of sharing it with his son when he was older.

“Absolutely not,” he said when asked if the self-help sections were written humorously. It’s not a pastiche because I’m a bit of a hippy and a big fan of self-help literature.

“However, I approach everything through the prism of comedy, so even when I’m talking about despair, bereavement, and life’s meaning, I keep it lighthearted.

“The book is both wonderfully genuine and lighthearted.

“It’s basically a book for individuals who wouldn’t read (The Power Of Now author) Eckhart Tolle if he did more d— jokes,” says the author.

In the book, he also discusses his involvement with the K2 tax dodging scheme.

He said he wasn’t seeking pity, although he did concede that the experience had left him shaken.

“People assumed it was water off a duck’s back to me because of the style of comedy I do. But it wasn’t the case. It was a complete nightmare. I used to have panic attacks and still do. He said, “I wake up to them.”

Carr made a reputation for himself as a panelist on series like 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Big Fat Quiz Of The Year. “The summary has come to an end.”