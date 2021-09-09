Father rapes a 10-year-old boy in the attic and tortures him to death; he pleads guilty.

An Ohio man has admitted to raping and murdering his 10-year-old son, who perished after years of torture and cruelty while being held captive in an attic.

After pleading guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday to charges in connection with the death of his son Takoda Collins in 2019, Al-Mutahan McLean, 32, of Dayton, faces 40 to 51 years in prison, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Matt Heck Jr.

Amanda Lee Hinze, McLean’s fiancée, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges of child endangerment. She could be sentenced to nine months to thirty years in prison.

On Dec. 13, 2019, emergency officers responded to a call from McLean and discovered the boy unresponsive at his house. The boy was rushed to the hospital, but he died.

According to the Dayton Daily News, the medical examiner determined that the infant died as a result of blunt force injuries, compression asphyxia, and submersion in water in a bathtub.

The boy had many wounds and bruises on his body, according to the investigators. According to court documents, the youngster was kept naked in a filthy attic and abused on a daily basis.

According to WDTN, Lynda Dodd of the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said, “McLean was the major abuser of this boy; he beat him on the day of his death, the rape occurred on the day of his death, and it was severe and terrible.”

Hinze is facing accusations for her role in the child’s mistreatment and torture.

“It wouldn’t have happened if she hadn’t pushed him, if she hadn’t participated, and if Takoda hadn’t been punished and abused,” Dodd added.

Jennifer Marie Ebert, Hinze’s sister, was prosecuted in connection with the boy’s death and pled guilty on May 27, 2020. She admitted to charges of involuntary homicide and child endangerment. Her case, however, was kept secret from the public, and she has yet to be sentenced.

Between 2015 until the small child’s murder on December 13, 2019, Takoda was subjected to different forms of abuse, which culminated into terrible torture, according to Heck Jr.

Both Mclean and Hinze will be sentenced on September 29.