Father Orchestrates Daughter’s Murder in Shocking Honour Killing

Banaz Mahmod, a 20-year-old woman from south London, was brutally murdered in January 2006 by her own family in what became one of Britain’s most horrific honour killings. The crime, orchestrated by her father, exposed the deep-seated and archaic practice of honour violence, where family members turn against their own in the name of so-called ‘family honour.’

A Life Cut Short

Banaz had fled an abusive arranged marriage, having suffered years of rape and physical violence at the hands of her husband. After breaking free, she began a relationship with someone of her own choosing, a decision that led her family to accuse her of shaming them. Fearing for her safety, Banaz turned to the police on multiple occasions, warning them that her family intended to kill her. Despite her repeated pleas for help, authorities dismissed her concerns, viewing them as exaggerations.

Just weeks before her death, Banaz documented the abuse in a chilling hospital video, where she recounted how her father had tried to kill her by forcing alcohol down her throat. Police again failed to act, brushing off the warnings as overstatements. On January 24, 2006, while her parents were away, three male relatives arrived at the family home. Banaz was held captive for over two hours, during which she was raped, beaten, and ultimately strangled to death. Her body was packed into a suitcase and transported to Birmingham, where it was buried in a garden.

Repercussions and Reforms

Banaz’s murder shocked the nation and led to significant reforms in how honour-based violence is handled by law enforcement. Her father and uncle were convicted of orchestrating the killing, while her cousins, who carried out the murder, were also found guilty. Two of the cousins fled to Iraq but were later tracked down and extradited to the UK in a groundbreaking legal case.

The judge condemned the murder as “barbaric and callous,” noting that Banaz’s death was an attempt to erase her memory in the name of family honour. Despite her repeated warnings to police, Banaz’s case was mishandled, leading to an independent inquiry that concluded she had been catastrophically let down by the authorities. The case prompted nationwide calls for better handling of honour-based violence.

In the aftermath of the murder, Banaz’s boyfriend, who had tirelessly urged authorities to take action, was placed under witness protection. Tragically, he later took his own life. Initially, Banaz’s grave was left without a headstone by her family, but after years of advocacy by women’s rights groups and the police officers who worked on the case, a headstone was eventually placed at her burial site in her memory.