Father on the Run After Allegedly Beating Daughter to Death in Dandora

Police are searching for Nelson Omeno, a man accused of brutally beating his 15-year-old daughter, Charlene Nyangweso, to death in Dandora, Nairobi. The alleged crime stems from the teenager’s visit to her estranged mother during the Christmas holidays, a decision that led to her tragic death.

A Violent Tragedy Unfolds

On Wednesday night, neighbors in the Dandora Phase 4 area reported hearing screams coming from Omeno’s house but were reportedly too scared to intervene due to the father’s known violent tendencies. Omeno is said to have then abandoned Charlene’s lifeless body at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, claiming she had fallen. However, the autopsy later revealed that Charlene had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and severe internal bleeding, suggesting a prolonged and brutal assault with a blunt object.

The case has sparked widespread outrage in the community, with local residents threatening vigilante action if Omeno is not apprehended soon. A community leader in Dandora Phase 4 expressed frustration, stating, “We know he is hiding in Mathare Valley. If the police don’t find him, we will.”

Mother’s Heartbreak and a Broken Family

Charlene’s mother, Pamela Sande, has been left devastated by the loss of her daughter. She explained that Omeno had prevented Charlene from seeing her after their divorce, forcing her to send the girl back to her father. “She just wanted to spend Christmas with me,” Sande said tearfully. “I sent her back to him so she could go to school. I sent her back to her grave.”

The tragic incident has reignited public debates about the inadequacy of child protection services in Kenya, particularly in cases where children are caught in the crossfire of bitter divorces. Advocacy groups are calling for more effective measures to safeguard children from domestic violence and ensure that their rights are upheld, regardless of the parents’ conflicts.

As authorities continue to search for Omeno, the community’s demand for justice grows, with many fearing that unless action is taken swiftly, vigilante justice could soon replace formal law enforcement efforts.