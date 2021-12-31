Father of an Irish gangster with a penchant for hamburgers and hand grenades.

Thomas Maher appeared to be just another prosperous businessman who enjoyed fast food and fast automobiles on the surface.

Maher’s house in Warrington’s suburbs was stylish, but not the kind of opulent estate that drew unwanted attention.

Maher, on the other hand, was content to spend tens of thousands of pounds on automobiles, expensive vacations to Mexico, and a second property in Spain.

The criminal underworld was terrified by a message that was sent out as a warning.

He was known for getting up to five fast food meals to be delivered to his house in a single day. Gourmet burgers were a crowd-pleaser.

Behind the jovial exterior, Maher was no ordinary Warrington father.

Maher worked as a facilitator for an Irish-based organized crime ring that specialized in heroin trafficking across Europe.

However, Maher’s world was turned upside down when he sold a truck to Irish thief Ronan Hughes, who used it to sneak a trailer of Vietnamese refugees into the United Kingdom.

The 39 migrants had died of hypoxia by the time the cargo landed at Purfleet port in Essex.

Despite the fact that the National Crime Agency (NCA) was unable to connect Maher to the heinous crime, he was now on their radar.

However, Maher’s downfall was precipitated by his usage of the top-secret EncroChat phone network.

Everything changed once a French-led operation gained access to the network’s servers.

Maher’s messages exposing his role as a major facilitator for a hazardous international crime cell would soon be available to the NCA.

Maher, who went by the Encro pseudonym Satirical, also mentioned “pineapples,” which the NCA mistook for hand grenades.

No charges of gun offenses were filed against the Warrington father.

However, some of the texts suggested that Maher was planning a vengeance strike on Ronan Hughes using his underworld connections.

Hughes was accused of providing information about Maher, and Maher wanted him punished for “dragging me into this mess.”

The NCA intervened to protect Hughes after learning of a plausible plot to harm him.

Maher was later apprehended at his Woolston house on suspicion of drug offenses.

The NCA revealed some of Maher’s texts to him earlier this year. “The summary has come to an end.”