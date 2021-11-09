Father joins forces with his elder son to assassinate his younger son, who had threatened to expose him.

The mystery surrounding the “suicide” of a 24-year-old man has been solved when authorities discovered that his father and older brother were responsible for his death.

Farhan Ali, a native of Uttar Pradesh in northern India, was discovered hanged at his workplace on October 5, according to Ahmedabad Mirror.

After “finding” the body inside their paint factory, the accused, 65-year-old Irfan Ali, and his elder son, Tanveer, alerted authorities.

Investigators first mistook the death for a suicide, and none of the family members requested an investigation.

Farhan died of strangulation, according to the postmortem report. A murder case was then filed, and an investigation was commenced. During interrogation, officials discovered differences in the father’s and his elder son’s claims.

“When the couple was questioned, they began changing their claims, which raised suspicion. When grilled individually, however, the beans leaked “Officer Vijay Singh stated.

Farhan was killed by the couple after he observed his father and sister-in-law in “an unpleasant position,” according to police. When he threatened to reveal the secret to other family members, the father-son team devised a plan to assassinate him in order to prevent the information from leaking out. To make it look like a suicide, they strangled the victim and tied him to the ceiling.

They were detained and charged with murder on Sunday.

A similar event occurred earlier this year in Bangalore, India, when a man murdered his older brother because of his alcoholism. His father, unable to cope with the victim’s outbursts, decided to have him killed. He delegated the assignment to his younger son, who enlisted the help of a handful of his pals. They murdered the victim and dismembered his body before disposing of it.