Father is arrested for murder when an abandoned 10-month-old leads cops to Mom’s body stored in a cupboard.

A 10-month-old baby found abandoned in India led police to the discovery of a horrible murder. According to authorities, an investigation into the boy’s identity led to the discovery of the child’s mother’s body and the arrest of the boy’s father.

On Oct. 8, an unidentified newborn from Gujarat, India, was discovered abandoned near a livestock shed. The infant was taken to the hospital, and authorities began an inquiry to find his parents, according to The Indian Express.

Sachin Dixit, the infant’s father, was caught two days later in the adjacent state of Rajasthan. Dixit confesses to abandoning his son after murdering his live-in spouse and the child’s mother, Mehndi Pethani, to death. When the cops arrived at Pethani’s house, they discovered her body in a bag in the kitchen cupboard. Dixit has been charged with murder and abandoning the child, according to police.

Dixit, a resident of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, has a wife and child there, according to an investigation. He began a live-in relationship with Pethani in 2019 after arriving in Gujarat to work, and the couple had a son together, according to authorities.

On Oct. 8, Dixit allegedly clashed with Pethani after he informed her that he was returning to his wife and family. He killed Pethani and abandoned their infant in a passion before escaping to his native country, according to authorities.

The infant was placed in the custody of child welfare services after Dixit’s arrest. MK Rana, a senior investigating officer, told Outlook India that Dixit was produced in court Monday morning after forensic experts took his blood sample for DNA testing to establish parenting.

