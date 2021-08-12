Father is arrested after his 4-year-old child was strangled to death in an occult ritual to cure an unknown illness.

A 4-year-old child was slain in a terrible occurrence as part of an occult ceremony to treat a priest’s unexplained disease.

According to authorities, the victim’s father and a local temple priest were arrested in connection with the death. The child’s body was discovered discarded in a river in Assam, India’s easternmost state.

“We were notified on Monday by the victim’s eldest sister that her sister had been taken by some unknown persons while sleeping with two other siblings and their grandmother,” Officer Sudhakar Singh told the Hindustan Times.

On Tuesday, police initiated a search and discovered the victim’s body in a nearby river. During a check of the area, officers discovered the child’s clothes and other materials associated with a religious ceremony.

“The discovery of the body and other objects led us to believe it was a witchcraft or human sacrifice scenario. Our teams interrogated a number of people, and the victim’s father and a local priest were eventually arrested for their roles in the child’s murder,” Singh continued.

In a tea garden, the victim’s father and the priest collaborated. According to investigators, the man also worked as a part-time aide in the priest’s home.

“Both of the defendants have admitted to their roles in the murder. According to preliminary research, the priest claimed to have dreamed that he had an incurable sickness that could only be treated by the sacrifice of a child. He informed the victim’s father, who chose to assist him by sacrificing his own child in the sacrifice ritual,” Singh continued.

The pair allegedly strangled the girl to death before tossing her body into the river. The girl’s remains were submitted for an autopsy, and other people could be involved in the investigation, according to the police.

According to NDTV, nine persons have been arrested and are being questioned by police in connection with the event.

This isn’t the first time a case of human sacrifice has surfaced in recent months. Police in the Indian state of Bihar announced on Monday that an 8-year-old girl who had been suspected of being raped and murdered had been killed as part of a human sacrifice. On Aug. 5, the girl’s mangled body with an eye gouged out was discovered. While the victim’s relatives claimed the victim was raped, an autopsy report found no evidence of sexual assault.

According to reports, a local magician encouraged a guy to sacrifice a daughter in order to keep his wife’s pregnancy from terminating. Brief News from Washington Newsday.